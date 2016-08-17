Zac has also publicly declared his support for America's 'Final Five' gymnasts in posts that Biles has been merrily retweeting throughout the Olympics

But we bet nothing prepared her for the moment Efron showed his face in Rio.

The actor surprised the 19-year-old and her teammates Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas last night after Biles had captured her fourth gold on the floor.

More like this

And of course, she took to social media to chronicle the entire thing...

Advertisement

We reckon this could be the Start of Something New...