Nadal made a much-hyped comeback to the ATP Tour for the clay-court season. However, his French Open swan song was cut short after drawing Alexander Zverev in the opening round.

Every match has been treated like his last by adoring legions of fans, but will he take part in the Championships this time around?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Rafael Nadal's participation at Wimbledon 2024.

Is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon this year?

Unfortunately, Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon this year. And he will not play in the Championships ever again.

Nadal has not played since that defeat to Zverev in straight sets and, following the tournament, confirmed he would not feature at Wimbledon in order to prepare for the Olympic Games.

He posted: "During my post-match press conference at Roland-Garros, I was asked about my summer calendar, and since then I have been practising on clay. It was announced yesterday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics.

"With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon.

"I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of that amazing event that will always be in my heart, and be with all the British fans that always gave me great support. I will miss you all.

"In order to prepare for the Olympic Games, I will play the tournament in Båstad, Sweden - a tournament that I played earlier in my career, and where I had a great time both on and off the court. Looking forward to seeing you all there."

Rafael Nadal ranking

Nadal's current ranking is No. 264 in the world after plunging down the list due to injury problems.

He was absent for much of 2023, and only featured in two of the last six Grand Slam events, including the Australian Open 2023 - during which he picked up the long-term injury.

His big return to Roland-Garros in the French Open was cut short after unfortunately drawing Alexander Zverev in the opening round.

How many times has Rafael Nadal won Wimbledon?

Nadal has won Wimbledon on two occasions. The Spanish maestro lifted his first title at SW19 in the dark following that famous final against Roger Federer in 2008 prior to Centre Court getting a roof.

That final went down in history as one of the greatest tennis matches of all time.

Nadal doubled his tally of Wimbledon triumphs with a more straightforward victory over Tomas Berdych in three sets in 2010.

