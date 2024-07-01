A known lover and player of tennis, and the incumbent patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), Kate Middleton traditionally presents the trophies each year, as well as attending several matches.

The royal told Sue Barker in a BBC documentary back in 2017: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

But, with the Princess having taken a break from royal duties while she receives treatment for cancer, could she be absent from Wimbledon 2024? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will Catherine, Princess of Wales be at Wimbledon 2024?

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales at Wimbledon 2023.

While the Princess is not on the list for the Royal Box for the first day, the England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport on Thursday that she's hoping the Princess of Wales will be in attendance as she continues her cancer treatment.

"We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," she told the publication. "We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

The Princess of Wales recently delighted fans when she attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Sunday 15th June.

Ahead of her appearance, Kensington Palace shared a statement from Kate on its social media accounts, in which the royal said she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".

She added: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

