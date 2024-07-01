The Royal Box has been a familiar sight at the iconic venue since 1922, with 74 privileged guests able to be seated in its confines for each and every match.

Guests are selected and invited by request of the Chairman of the All England Club, with fine lunch, tea and drinks provided throughout the day to all who are seated in the box.

There's always great excitement to see who is sitting among the esteemed guests each day, and we'll bring you all the latest news about the stars on show.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Monday 1st July

Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham are among the guests of honour in the Royal Box on the opening day of the tournament.

Attenborough, aged 98, was BBC Two controller in 1967 and was a major advocate for colour television. He was the driving force as Wimbledon was beamed in dazzling colour for the very first time that year – and therefore has carved out a special status in the history of The Championships.

Former Manchester United and England superstar Beckham is a regular guest at Wimbledon, with numerous appearances over the years. Anything to take your mind off being a Three Lions fan, I suppose...

