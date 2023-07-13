Effectively, whichever player goes further, Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic, in Wimbledon 2023 will claim top spot in the weekly rankings post-tournament.

Medvedev would launch himself firmly into the mix with a stunning victory at SW19, though he enters this one as the underdog.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details on how to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semi-finals, as well as the latest information for when the match will take place.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon semi-final?

Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev will take place on the afternoon of Friday 14th July 2023.

The match is the second on Centre Court this Friday so you can expect the action to begin from approximately 3:30pm UK time though this is a rough estimate and is entirely dependant on the length of the first semi-final.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon semi-final on TV and live stream

The match will be shown on BBC One this Friday, although coverage may switch onto BBC Two to break for BBC News, if necessary. Keep an eye out for prompts during coverage.

Viewers can also watch the action via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including smart TVs, smart phones and laptops.

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary during every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev head-to-head record

Alcaraz wins – 1 / Medvedev wins – 1

Alcaraz and Medvedev have shared the victories over their two matches against one another, but Alcaraz will be the far happier of the pair with their results given the weight of each encounter.

Medvedev beat Alcaraz in straight sets 6-4 6-1 6-2 in the second round of Wimbledon in 2021, while Alcaraz defeated the Russian star 6-3 6-2 in the final of the Indian Wells Masters earlier in 2023.

The Spanish prodigy claimed the ATP 1000 title in Indian Wells to continue his ascent of the ATP Rankings, where he now sits in the top seat.

