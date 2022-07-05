The Championships has served up another cracking men's singles tournament and the women's competition has been as unpredictable and wonderful as ever.

Wimbledon is approaching the finish line and the top contenders are rising from the pack. Nothing is certain in sport, but drama at SW19 is as close as you're going to get to a guarantee.

The end is drawing close, but who are the main runners and riders, the top contenders, to hoist the iconic trophies high above their heads?

RadioTimes.com predicts the winners of the Wimbledon 2022 men's and women's singles tennis tournaments.

Who will win Wimbledon 2022?

Men's singles

Quarter-finals matches:

QF1: [1] Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner [10]

QF2: David Goffin v Cam Norrie [9]

QF3: [11] Taylor Fritz v Rafael Nadal [2]

QF4: Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal Getty Images

What a tournament it has been so far at SW19, and the number one name on everyone's lips: Nick Kyrgios. There will never be unanimous approval of his firebrand style of tennis, but his box office nature – for better or for worse – is undeniable.

The tournament just feels like Kyrgios' so far. The quarter-finalists have all enjoyed strong moments, but they haven't quite gripped the tournament in the same way the maverick Australian has done.

Does he have what it takes to win a Grand Slam? You'd have to say yes, he does have the quality to go all the way, but he's in a strong field of contenders who could boast the same.

Cam Norrie will have the full support of every crowd but it's asking a lot for the Brit to go the distance considering his previous personal best performance in majors was the third round.

Novak Djokovic is the world No.1, but his 2022 has been riddled with turbulence and his tournament performance to date at SW19 has also not fully convinced the world of his invincibility.

That leaves Rafael Nadal, who is enjoying an Indian summer in his career. The Spanish veteran looks untouchable right now. His 2022 form has been consistently sublime and, importantly, he looks fit and healthy.

Nadal is heating up as the tournament goes on and has swept two seeded opponents aside without dropping a set, without a firm challenge.

The carrot also being dangled for Nadal is that he remains in the hunt for a hallowed calendar Grand Slam in 2022. He has the means and the motive.

Our prediction: Rafael Nadal

Women's singles

Quarter-finals matches:

QF1: Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

QF2: Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur [3]

QF3: Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina [17]

QF4: [16] Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova [20]

Simona Halep Getty Images

What's that? A WTA Tour event has reached the quarter-finals with only one of the top 15 seeds left in the competition? I am shocked.

Once again, the women's game has delighted fans with wild unpredictability and we're left with a clutch of unlikely competitors unexpectedly battling for glory.

For seven of the women in the quarters, this is their personal best performance at The Championships in their entire careers. There is still everything to play for.

No.3 seed Ons Jabeur has enjoyed a superb rise over the last few years, with a number of strong performances, particularly on clay courts.

She has enjoyed a tremendous 2022 so far having reached the finals of the Charleston Open, Madrid Open and Italian Open, winning in Madrid, and appears to have adapted well to grass.

Jabeur has swept four opponents aside in straight sets so far, though she was pushed hard by her only seeded opponent Elise Mertens.

However, despite Jabeur's form, 2019 champion Simona Halep may have the experience to grind out a tournament victory should any of her less experienced competition get a little jumpy in the glare of Centre Court. She demolished No.4 seed Paula Badosa 6-1 6-2 on Monday.

Halep is a seasoned professional, she will be unfazed and without pressure right now. This is the first time she has reached the quarter-finals of any Grand Slam since the Australian Open in January 2020, and she would love to go all the way one more time.

Our prediction: Simona Halep

