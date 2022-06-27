Who is Wimbledon presenter Isa Guha?

Barker is still playing a prominent role in this year's coverage but she's sharing presenting duties with some less familiar faces, including Isa Guha, who will be hosting the action every morning throughout the two-week tournament.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sue Barker is set to end her BBC Sport career at the end of this year's Wimbledon championships – after working for the corporation for almost three decades.

Guha is by no means new to presenting work – having fronted cricket coverage on various channels since 2012 – but tennis fans might need a bit of an introduction to her, and RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know.

Who is Isa Guha?

Isa Guha is a former England cricketer Getty

Guha first rose to fame as a prominent cricket player – turning out for Thames Valley and Berkshire at domestic level and representing the England national team in Test matches, One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, making her the first woman of Indian heritage to play for England.

She played as a right-arm fast-medium bowler and was part of the World Cup-winning squads in both 2005 and 2009, before announcing her retirement from international cricket in 2012.

Career highlights include being named the BBC Asian Network Sports Personality of the Year in 2002, taking five for 14 against the West Indies in a 2008 ODI, and a career-best five for 40 in a Test match against Australia the same year.

She made her punditry debut while still an active player – playing a part in ITV’s Indian Premier League coverage in 2012 – and has gone on to become a prominent presenter and commentator, working for Sky Sports, Fox Cricket and other international broadcasters.

She became the lead presenter and commentator of BBC’s cricket coverage in 2020 and her success in that field is now seeing her branch out into other sports, with her Wimbledon presenting stint set to be followed by Commonwealth Games coverage later in the summer.

And there's also another connection to Sue Barker – with Guha having made an appearance of A Question of Sport, albeit after Barker had stepped down as host.

