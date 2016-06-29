What time does British hopeful Marcus Willis play Roger Federer at Wimbledon?
The world number 775 plays the seven-time Wimbledon champion on Centre Court later today
As the rain threatens to pour down on SW19, we've never been more grateful for Centre Court's roof. Why? Because later this afternoon, something special is set to take place. World number 775 Marcus Willis – the 25-year-old Brit who went through six rounds of qualifying to make the main draw – will walk out on court to face Roger Federer.
You know, 16-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, regarded by many as the king of the Wimbledon courts after lifting the trophy a record-equalling seven times. The Swiss is seeded third but pulled out of the French Open earlier this year with a back injury, before suffering a shock defeat at his favourite pre-Wimbledon grass tournament Halle.
Could the Fed be fallible in this second round match up? Probably not. But what a day for Willis, who has admitted he all but hung up his racket for good earlier this year, only to be talked out of it by his girlfriend.
By reaching the second round he's guaranteed himself a bumper pay day of £47,000 – a vast improvement on the £258 he's made so far on the tour this year. Can he capitalise on his run of form and earn his keep by taking a set off Fed?
He'll have a little while to wait until his moment on Centre Court. Today's schedule sees him take on Federer third on Centre Court, preceded first by Agnieszka Radwanska and then Novak Djokovic.
CENTRE COURT (play starts at 1pm)
Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) [3] v Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Roger Federer (SUI) [3] v Marcus Willis (GBR)
Djokovic is expected to make light work of his opponent, world number 55 Mannarino, so Willis should be ready to warm up anytime from around 4:30pm.
You can find live Wimbledon coverage on BBC1 and BBC2 as well as the BBC Sport website.