Could the Fed be fallible in this second round match up? Probably not. But what a day for Willis, who has admitted he all but hung up his racket for good earlier this year, only to be talked out of it by his girlfriend.

By reaching the second round he's guaranteed himself a bumper pay day of £47,000 – a vast improvement on the £258 he's made so far on the tour this year. Can he capitalise on his run of form and earn his keep by taking a set off Fed?

He'll have a little while to wait until his moment on Centre Court. Today's schedule sees him take on Federer third on Centre Court, preceded first by Agnieszka Radwanska and then Novak Djokovic.

CENTRE COURT (play starts at 1pm)

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) [3] v Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Roger Federer (SUI) [3] v Marcus Willis (GBR)

Djokovic is expected to make light work of his opponent, world number 55 Mannarino, so Willis should be ready to warm up anytime from around 4:30pm.

You can find live Wimbledon coverage on BBC1 and BBC2 as well as the BBC Sport website.