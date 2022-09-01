US Open prize money 2022 round by round: How much will players earn?
US Open prize money has been confirmed for 2022. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
The US Open rumbles on with a host of top contenders burrowing their way deeper through the rounds at Flushing Meadows.
New York is fixated on Serena Williams' journey through her farewell tournament, and rightly so, but there are plenty more storylines also bubbling along as the tournament heats up.
Serena remains a long-shot to go all the way – though it would set up an electrifying second week if she does reach the fourth round – and fellow veteran Andy Murray is also enjoying a superb tournament so far.
Players are competing for glory, honour, ranking points, prestige and, of course, a massive pay day with millions of pounds on the line.
Men's and women's singles players will be paid equal amounts in 2022, with the prize money pot expanded from last year's tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all US Open prize money figures for 2022 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
US Open prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Champion – £2.2m
- Finalist – £1.1m
- Semi-finals – £600k
- Quarter-finals – £378k
- Round 4 – £236k
- Round 3 – £160k
- Round 2 – £103k
- Round 1 – £68k
US Open prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per team.
- Champion – £585k
- Finalist – £292k
- Semi-finals – £146k
- Quarter-finals – £83k
- Round 3 – £48k
- Round 2 – £30k
- Round 1 – £18k
