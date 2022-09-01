New York is fixated on Serena Williams' journey through her farewell tournament, and rightly so, but there are plenty more storylines also bubbling along as the tournament heats up.

The US Open rumbles on with a host of top contenders burrowing their way deeper through the rounds at Flushing Meadows.

Serena remains a long-shot to go all the way – though it would set up an electrifying second week if she does reach the fourth round – and fellow veteran Andy Murray is also enjoying a superb tournament so far.

Players are competing for glory, honour, ranking points, prestige and, of course, a massive pay day with millions of pounds on the line.

Men's and women's singles players will be paid equal amounts in 2022, with the prize money pot expanded from last year's tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all US Open prize money figures for 2022 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

US Open prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Champion – £2.2m

Finalist – £1.1m

Semi-finals – £600k

Quarter-finals – £378k

Round 4 – £236k

Round 3 – £160k

Round 2 – £103k

Round 1 – £68k

US Open prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per team.

Champion – £585k

Finalist – £292k

Semi-finals – £146k

Quarter-finals – £83k

Round 3 – £48k

Round 2 – £30k

Round 1 – £18k

