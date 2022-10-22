Of course, one man who won't partake in the event is reigning champion and homegrown megastar Roger Federer, who retired from the sport last month.

The Swiss Indoors looks set to be a fiery affair in Basel with a host of exciting stars in action.

The last edition of the Swiss Indoors was in 2019 as the last two editions were cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

In 2022, fans will be treated to world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz strutting his stuff, as well as No.3 Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Maverick star Nick Kyrgios is one of the high-profile entrants, while Australian compatriot Alex de Minaur and big-serving Pablo Carreno Busta all add to the explosive nature of the tournament this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swiss Indoors 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Swiss Indoors 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 24th October 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 30th October 2022.

How to watch and live stream Swiss Indoors 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Swiss Indoors 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 24th – Wednesday 26th October

Round of 16: Thursday 27th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 28th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 29th October

Final: Sunday 30th October

Where is the Swiss Indoors 2022 held?

The Swiss Indoors tournament is held in Basel, Switzerland.

The 12,400-capacity St. Jakobshalle will once again be used as the arena for some of the world's finest tennis talents to showcase their abilities.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.