Rafael Nadal ends 2021 tennis season after foot injury: ‘I’ve been suffering a lot more than I should’

Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has brought his 2021 season to a close, after announcing a foot injury has caused him to “suffer”.

Advertisement

The Spaniard will miss the US Open and failed to compete at Wimbledon or the Olympic Games earlier in the year.

Nadal put a statement out on his Twitter account in Spanish, which translated as: “Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I’ve been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“After having discussed it with my team and family, this decision has been made and I think it is the way forward to try to recover, and recover well.”

His statement continued, “It’s a year that I’ve missed things that matter a lot to me, like Wimbledon, like the Olympics…

“I am [determined] to do whatever it takes to regain the best possible shape, to continue competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I have done during all these years.

“I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”

The news follows the announcement that fellow tennis player Roger Federer withdrew from the Olympics and ended his tennis season, also because of an injury. He’s due to have knee surgery later this year.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sports hub for the latest news.