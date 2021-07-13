Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics following knee injury

Roger Federer has announced he is withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympic Games following a knee injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter finals, and it looks like he won’t be back in the court anytime soon.

“During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer said in a statement. “I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”

He added: “I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar.”

The 39-year-old had two knee surgeries before taking to the grass this year. Before his Wimbledon 2021 campaign, his participation in tournaments has been patchy since the Australian Open in January 2020.

Ultimately, it was Serb Novak Djokovic who claimed the Grand Slam title – his 20th – at Wimbledon this year.

Last year was not the first time Federer had knee surgery, having to go under the knife for a similar injury in 2016.

“I was down. Obviously I couldn’t believe I had to do a second one,” Federer said of his second knee injury ahead of his appearance at the Qatar Open earlier this year. “This is definitely a moment where you maybe question a little bit more.”

