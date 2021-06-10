How to watch Queen’s 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

Queen’s – known as the cinch Championships in 2021 – is the iconic pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament everyone wants to soak up for an early read on players heading into the UK major.

Elite stars of the Men’s Singles game will take to the court for a week of competitive action to kickstart the grass court season following an intense period across the continent on clay.

World No.9 Matteo Berrettini, Diego Schwartzman and rising star Jannik Sinner will all be in action, with eight stars who will be seeded at Wimbledon to feature this week at Queen’s.

British No.1 Dan Evans is also among the early entrants, while there will be joyous scenes as Andy Murray takes to the court with a wildcard entry to the Singles tournament.

Fans will relish the chance to see Scottish superstar Murray in action during the same week his beloved Scotland embark on their Euro 2020 fixtures but can he put smiles on faces north of the border with a successful – and above all healthy – week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Queen’s 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch every moment. You can also check out our guide to Queen’s 2021 schedule.

When is the Queen’s tennis 2021?

The tournament started on Monday 14th June 2021 and runs until Sunday 20th June 2021.

The event was cancelled last year due to various COVID restrictions in-line with government advice, but will go ahead largely as planned this year.

How to watch and live stream Queen’s in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video . You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff at Queen’s.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Queen’s 2021 schedule

The tournament is spread across a seven-day period. The Men’s Singles and Doubles tournaments are the only ones taking place at Queen’s, with separate Women’s events going on across the country, including at Eastbourne this month.

Men’s Singles schedule

First round – Monday 14th – Tuesday 15th June

Second round – Wednesday 16th – Thursday 17th June

Quarter-finals – Friday 18th June

Semi-finals – Saturday 19th June

Men’s final – Sunday 20th June

Queen’s prize money 2021

Men’s Singles prize money

Round 1 – £12,500

Round 2 – £22,000

Quarter-finals – £35,000

Semi-finals – £51,500

Runner-up – £72,500

Winner – £98,000

Where is Queen’s 2021 held?

As the name suggests, Queen’s will be held in its traditional location at The Queen’s Club in West Kensington, London.

The tournament has been running since 1890, and while it paused last year due to the pandemic, fans will be desperate to see top level tennis live in the UK once again this summer.

