Queen’s tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play Monday 14th June

The grass court season begins with Queen’s tennis 2021 and a week of intense action in the build-up to Wimbledon.

A handful of the world’s finest players have entered the tournament – known as the Cinch Championships – in a bid to head into the iconic major with grass court action under their belts.

British rising star Cameron Norrie is in Singles action against Albert Ramos Vinolas, but the biggest British story of the day has already taken place.

No.307 in the world Jack Draper has defeated No.3 seed – and rising superstar – Jannik Sinner following two tie-breakers to book his place in the last 16, but most importantly, put his name in the frame for a big rankings boost.

No.5 seed Aslan Karatsev is another solid entrant into the draw for this week and he will be determined to keep momentum flowing ahead of Wimbledon when he takes on Alejandro Tabilo.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Queen’s tennis 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.

Queen’s tennis 2021 schedule – Monday 14th June

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Centre Court

From 12:30pm

[3] Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) v Illya Marchenko (UKR)

[5] Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Court 1

From 12:30pm

Reilly Opelka (USA) v John Millman (AUS)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Liam Broady (GBR)

[7] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Viktor Troicki (SRB)

Court 5

From 3pm

Alex de Minaur (AUS) / Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Matteo Berrettini / Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

Luke Bambridge / Dominic Inglot (GBR) v Stuart Parker / James Ward (GBR)

