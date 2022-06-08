The ATP 500 competition boasts a solid array of talents including one of the hottest names in world tennis right now, Carlos Alcaraz.

The Queen's Club Championships is the quintessential Wimbledon warm-up tournament with a host of stars gearing up to test their mettle on grass.

Spanish teenager Alcaraz won the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open before reaching the French Open quarter-finals and has seen his stock skyrocket in 2022.

He will be determined to prove himself on the big stage and introduce himself to British fans over the coming month, starting at Queen's.

World No.6 Casper Ruud is the highest-ranking player involved, while reigning champion Matteo Berrettini, British No.1 Cam Norrie and Canadian star Denis Shapovalov are all among the contenders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Queen's Club Championships 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Queen's Club Championships 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 13th June 2022.

The men's tournament will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 19th June 2022.

How to watch and live stream Queen's Club Championships 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Queen's Club Championships 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 13th – Tuesday 14th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 17th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 18th June

Final: Sunday 19th June

Where is the Queen's Club Championships 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the iconic Queen's Club in West Kensington, London.

The historic tournament has been running since 1890 with 118 editions in the bag and counting.

