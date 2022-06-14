Queen’s Club Championships 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Tuesday 14th June)

The Queen’s Club Championships is the ultimate forerunner to Wimbledon as players from around the world convene to gear up for the summer Grand Slam on grass.

British No.1 Cam Norrie will hope to make the most of his preparation time as he seeks to improve his record in major championships. He is No.10 in the world but has never progressed beyond the third round of a Grand Slam.

Fans will be keen to see how some of the biggest players in world tennis fare as they arrive in the UK hoping to go all the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Queen’s Club Championships 2022 order of play for today.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Queen’s Club Championships 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 14th June

Centre Court

From 12pm

[5] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v [Q] Sam Querrey (USA)

[1] Casper Ruud (NOR) v [WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR)

[2] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Daniel Evans (GBR)

Frances Tiafoe USA) v [PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Court 1

From 12:30pm

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v [Q] Paul Jubb (GBR)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Andy Murray (GBR) [LL] Denis Kudla (USA)

[6] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Tommy Paul (USA)

Court 5

[Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) v [Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.