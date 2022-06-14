Queen’s Club Championships 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Tuesday 14th June)
We round up the full Queen's Club Championships 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Tuesday 14th June.
Published:
The Queen’s Club Championships is the ultimate forerunner to Wimbledon as players from around the world convene to gear up for the summer Grand Slam on grass.
TWO PARS
British No.1 Cam Norrie will hope to make the most of his preparation time as he seeks to improve his record in major championships. He is No.10 in the world but has never progressed beyond the third round of a Grand Slam.
Fans will be keen to see how some of the biggest players in world tennis fare as they arrive in the UK hoping to go all the way.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Queen’s Club Championships 2022 order of play for today.
Queen’s Club Championships 2022 schedule
All UK time. Singles matches only.
Tuesday 14th June
Centre Court
From 12pm
[5] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v [Q] Sam Querrey (USA)
[1] Casper Ruud (NOR) v [WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR)
[2] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Frances Tiafoe USA) v [PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Court 1
From 12:30pm
Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v [Q] Paul Jubb (GBR)
Jenson Brooksby (USA) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Andy Murray (GBR) [LL] Denis Kudla (USA)
[6] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Tommy Paul (USA)
Court 5
[Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) v [Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.