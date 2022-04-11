The big story of the week is that Novak Djokovic is back in action and will be more hungry than ever to reassert his dominance over the men's singles game.

Clay court tennis season has arrived with the Monte Carlo Masters first on the agenda and a competitive crowd aiming for glory.

The Serbian was unable to compete in the US tournaments over the last month at Indian Wells and Miami, though Daniil Medvedev, who claimed world No.1 spot briefly, was unable to make the most of Djokovic's absence.

Medvedev is out of action for the next month or so after revealing he has played much of 2022 with a small hernia problem. King of Clay Rafael Nadal is also out of the Monte Carlo Masters as he continues to recover from a rib stress fracture sustained in the Indian Wells Masters.

Djokovic heads into the tournament with a slender 10-point advantage over Medvedev in the ATP Rankings. He will lose 90pts this week, while Medvedev will lose 180pts. Should Djokovic win the ATP 1000 event, he will re-open the gulf between himself and his closest competitor.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Monte Carlo Masters 2022?

The tournament started on Sunday 10th April 2022 with a staggered opening round of the ATP tournament.

It will close with the final on Sunday 17th April 2022.

How to watch and live stream Monte Carlo Masters 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Monte Carlo Masters 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Qualifying: Saturday 9th – Sunday 10th

First round: Sunday 10th – Tuesday 12th

Second round: Tuesday 12th – Wednesday 13th

Third round: Wednesday 13th – Thursday 14th

Quarter-finals: Friday 15th

Semi-finals: Saturday 16th

Final: Sunday 17th

Where is the Monte Carlo Masters held?

The answer to this question is not what you would expect! The tournament is not actually held in Monte Carlo, or even Monaco.

The competition is held at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap Martin, France – 150 metres away from the border with Monaco and just a nine-minute walk from the famous Monte Carlo Bay Hotel.

