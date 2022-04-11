The top eight seeds have been handed byes through to the second round, meaning Cam Norrie must wait to begin his tournament as No.7 seed.

The Monte Carlo Masters are well under way with the finest men's singles tennis players in the world duelling for supremacy in the luxurious grounds of the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Jannik Sinner is one of the biggest names in the draw. He faces one-time world No.12 Borna Coric in an intriguing clash on Court Rainier III before Marin Cilic faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Stan Wawrinka is a wildcard entrant into the tournament as he gears up for his first top-tier action in 13 months following injury issues.

Hubert Hurkacz, Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta are all in action on Court des Princes today as each of them bids to launch themselves back into the top 10.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Monte Carlo Masters 2022 order of play for today.

Monte Carlo Masters 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 11th April

Court Rainier III

From 11am

Fabio Fognini (ITA) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

[9] Jannik Sinner (ITA) v [PR] Borna Coric (CRO)

Marin Cilic (CRO) v [WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

Court des Princes

From 11am

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

From 12:30pm

[12] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Karen Khachanov

[13] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) v [Q] Sebastian Baez (ARG)

[11] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [Q] Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Court 2

From 11am

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Court 9

From 11am

Federico Delbonis (ARG) v [Q] Jaume Munar (ESP)

