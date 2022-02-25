British ace Cam Norrie has set up a showdown with N0.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and will be determined to make the most of his opportunity to shine.

The Mexican Open 2022 is superbly set up with four of the top six seeds reaching the semi-finals in Acapulco.

Top seed Medvedev has a huge year ahead of him as he seeks to permanently shift the balance of power away from the veteran superstars. He has the opportunity to advance that cause when he faces Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals here.

Regardless of what happens in the final days of the Mexican Open, Medvedev will rise to the very top of the ATP rankings after Novak Djokovic was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships this week.

Fans around the world will be tuning in for all the latest coverage of the action out in Acapulco as the 2022 season picks up pace.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Mexican Open 2022 order of play for today.

Mexican Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Friday 25th February – Semi-finals

Estadio

From 2am (Sunday 27th)

[3] Stefanos Tsitsipas v [6] Cam Norrie

From 4am (Sunday 27th)

[1] Daniil Medvedev v [4] Rafael Nadal

