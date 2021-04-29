How to watch Madrid Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The Madrid Open will offer up plenty of excitement over the coming week, with the Women’s Singles already underway and Men’s Singles following shortly after.

Advertisement

The clay court season is in full swing across Europe as most of the world’s finest players gather to impress over the next few days.

However, World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s absence could be enough to tear the tournament wide open to the chasing pack. The defending champion announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open in the week leading up to the event.

Djokovic apologised to his fans that he “won’t be able to travel to Madrid” and has previously cited his desire to spend more time at home with his young family as a reason for missing tournaments.

Plenty of hot contenders will be eyeing up the crown, with King of Clay Rafael Nadal among the favourites, while the WTA is also shaping up to be another fluid, unpredictable affair in the women’s game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Madrid Open 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch every moment.

When is the Madrid Open 2021?

The tournament started on Thursday 29th April 2021 with the opening round of the WTA tournament and runs until Sunday 9th May 2021.

Read more – Highest-paid tennis players in the world

How to watch and live stream Madrid Open in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in Madrid.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Madrid Open 2021 schedule

The tournament will be spread across a 13-day period after two days of WTA qualifying.

The Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments are a little out of sync, with the Women’s competition starting two days earlier.

Women’s Singles schedule

First round – 29/30th April

Second round – 1st/2nd May

Third round – 3rd/4th May

Quarter-finals – 5th May

Semi-finals – 6th May

Final – 8th May

Men’s Singles schedule

First round – 3rd/4th May

Second round – 4/5th May

Third round – 6th May

Quarter-finals – 7th May

Semi-finals – 8th May

Final – 9th May

Madrid Open prize money 2021

Men’s and Women’s Singles prize money

Qualifying 1 – £3,500

Qualifying 2 – £6,500

Round 1 – £13,000

Round 2 – £20,000

Round 3 – £31,500

Quarter-finals – £51,000

Semi-finals – £93,000

Runner-up – £163,500

Winner – £274,000

Where is the Madrid Open 2021 held?

The tournament is being held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

The iconic outdoor clay court will return to hosting duties in 2021 after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.