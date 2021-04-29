How to watch Madrid Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to the Madrid Open 2021 including schedule, dates, TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Madrid Open will offer up plenty of excitement over the coming week, with the Women’s Singles already underway and Men’s Singles following shortly after.
The clay court season is in full swing across Europe as most of the world’s finest players gather to impress over the next few days.
However, World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s absence could be enough to tear the tournament wide open to the chasing pack. The defending champion announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open in the week leading up to the event.
Djokovic apologised to his fans that he “won’t be able to travel to Madrid” and has previously cited his desire to spend more time at home with his young family as a reason for missing tournaments.
Plenty of hot contenders will be eyeing up the crown, with King of Clay Rafael Nadal among the favourites, while the WTA is also shaping up to be another fluid, unpredictable affair in the women’s game.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Madrid Open 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch every moment.
When is the Madrid Open 2021?
The tournament started on Thursday 29th April 2021 with the opening round of the WTA tournament and runs until Sunday 9th May 2021.
- Read more – Highest-paid tennis players in the world
How to watch and live stream Madrid Open in the UK
You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in Madrid.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.
Madrid Open 2021 schedule
The tournament will be spread across a 13-day period after two days of WTA qualifying.
The Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments are a little out of sync, with the Women’s competition starting two days earlier.
Women’s Singles schedule
- First round – 29/30th April
- Second round – 1st/2nd May
- Third round – 3rd/4th May
- Quarter-finals – 5th May
- Semi-finals – 6th May
- Final – 8th May
Men’s Singles schedule
- First round – 3rd/4th May
- Second round – 4/5th May
- Third round – 6th May
- Quarter-finals – 7th May
- Semi-finals – 8th May
- Final – 9th May
Madrid Open prize money 2021
Men’s and Women’s Singles prize money
- Qualifying 1 – £3,500
- Qualifying 2 – £6,500
- Round 1 – £13,000
- Round 2 – £20,000
- Round 3 – £31,500
- Quarter-finals – £51,000
- Semi-finals – £93,000
- Runner-up – £163,500
- Winner – £274,000
Where is the Madrid Open 2021 held?
The tournament is being held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.
The iconic outdoor clay court will return to hosting duties in 2021 after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.