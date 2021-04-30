Madrid Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Friday 30th April
We've rounded up the full Madrid Open 2021 schedule and order of play for Friday 30th April.
The Madrid Open 2021 is underway with the Women’s Singles taking centre stage for the first few days before the ATP men join in from Monday.
The first round is naturally bristling with top talents all aiming to get off to a fast start in the Spanish capital.
No.2 seed Naomi Osaka is the big draw on her opening day of the competition as she faces Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi.
Osaka may be the top player, alongside No.3 seed Simona Halep, on court today, two sparkling match-ups are set to attract plenty of interest later in the day on the main court at Manolo Santana Stadium.
No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova will be put to the test by teenage sensation Coco Gauff, before US veteran Venus Williams faces rising star No.11 seed Jennifer Brady.
The women’s game has been wildly unpredictable for years now with a number of big shocks taking place in the early rounds of tournaments, so keep an eye on the big guns over the weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Madrid Open 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.
Madrid Open 2021 schedule – Friday 30th April
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11am
Aryna Sabalenka [5] v Vera Zvonareva
Misaki Doi v Naomi Osaka [2]
Sara Sorribes Tormo v Simona Halep [3]
Karolina Pliskova [6] v Coco Gauff
Venus Williams v Jennifer Brady [11]
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11am
Maria Sakkari [16] v Amanda Anisimova
Jessica Pegula v Sorana Cirstea
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Madison Keys
Ekaterina Alexandrova v Victoria Azarenka [12]
