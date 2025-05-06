Italian Open 2025 TV channel and live stream: How to watch live coverage
Men's world No. 1 Jannik Sinner returns to the ATP Tour for the Italian Open following a three-month doping ban.
He will receive a hero's welcome on home clay after sitting out of the ATP Tour for several months following the settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency which led to the ban.
It was accepted clostebol had entered his system inadvertently via massages from his physio. And now he's back.
Sinner is the big headline act in Rome, but newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud and defeated finalist, British star Jack Draper, who has enjoyed an incredible rise into the world's top five, will fancy their chances.
In the women's tournament, Aryna Sabalenka looks untouchable right now atop the WTA Rankings and will be determined to maintain her terrific form.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italian Open 2025 tennis tournament.
Italian Open 2025 on TV and live stream in UK
You can watch the Italian Open 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis from Tuesday 6th May 2025 until the final on Sunday 18th May 2025.
Coverage begins around 10am UK time.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
