Italian Open 2025 order of play today: Full schedule – Tuesday 6th May
We've rounded up the full Italian Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The Italian Open begins today with the first matches of the WTA 1000 tournament getting under way.
British ace Sonay Kartal begins her tournament against Kimberly Birrell.
Kartal started the year hovering around the high 80s, low 90s, but has risen to a career peak No. 56 in the world following a series of positive results.
Returning men's world No. 1 star Jannik Sinner will be the star attraction on home clay in his comeback tournament following a three-month doping ban, settled upon after it was accepted clostebol entered his system inadvertently via physio massages.
In the women's game, Aryna Sabalenka will aim to maintain her iron grip over the field following victory in Madrid prior to this tournament in Rome.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Italian Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Italian Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 6th May
All UK time. Singles matches.
Centre Court
- Ro128: Jessica Bouzas (ESP) Maneiro v Ann Li (USA)
- Ro128: Alycia Parks (USA) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
- Ro128: Rebecca Šramková (SVK) v Makenna Jones (USA)
- Ro128: Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Sonay Kartal (GBR)
Grand Stand Arena
- Ro128: Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)
- Ro128: Peyton Stearns (USA) v Nuria Brancaccio (ITA)
- Ro128: Petra Kvitová (CZE) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
Pietrangeli
- Ro128: Georgia Pedone (ITA) v Lulu Sun (NZE)
- Ro128: Suzan Lamens (NED) v Renata Zarazúa (MEX)
- Ro128: Marie Bouzková (CZE) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)
Italian Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Singles
- Tuesday 6th May: Women's 1st
- Wednesday 7th May: Men's 1st / Women's 1st
- Thursday 8th May: Men's 1st / Women's 2nd
- Friday 9th May: Men's 2nd / Women's 2nd
- Saturday 10th May: Men's 2nd / Women's 3rd
- Sunday 11th May: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd
- Monday 12th May: Men's 3rd / Women's 4th
- Tuesday 13th May: Men's 4th / Women's QFs
- Wednesday 14th May: Men's QFs / Women's QFs
- Thursday 15th May: Men's QFs / Women's SFs
- Friday 16th May: Men's SFs
- Saturday 17th May: Women's final
- Sunday 18th May: Men's final
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.