Kartal started the year hovering around the high 80s, low 90s, but has risen to a career peak No. 56 in the world following a series of positive results.

Returning men's world No. 1 star Jannik Sinner will be the star attraction on home clay in his comeback tournament following a three-month doping ban, settled upon after it was accepted clostebol entered his system inadvertently via physio massages.

In the women's game, Aryna Sabalenka will aim to maintain her iron grip over the field following victory in Madrid prior to this tournament in Rome.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Italian Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Italian Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 6th May

All UK time. Singles matches.

Centre Court

Ro128: Jessica Bouzas (ESP) Maneiro v Ann Li (USA)

Ro128: Alycia Parks (USA) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Ro128: Rebecca Šramková (SVK) v Makenna Jones (USA)

Ro128: Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Grand Stand Arena

Ro128: Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Ro128: Peyton Stearns (USA) v Nuria Brancaccio (ITA)

Ro128: Petra Kvitová (CZE) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Pietrangeli

Ro128: Georgia Pedone (ITA) v Lulu Sun (NZE)

Ro128: Suzan Lamens (NED) v Renata Zarazúa (MEX)

Ro128: Marie Bouzková (CZE) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Italian Open 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Singles

Tuesday 6th May: Women's 1st

Wednesday 7th May: Men's 1st / Women's 1st

Thursday 8th May: Men's 1st / Women's 2nd

Friday 9th May: Men's 2nd / Women's 2nd

Saturday 10th May: Men's 2nd / Women's 3rd

Sunday 11th May: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd

Monday 12th May: Men's 3rd / Women's 4th

Tuesday 13th May: Men's 4th / Women's QFs

Wednesday 14th May: Men's QFs / Women's QFs

Thursday 15th May: Men's QFs / Women's SFs

Friday 16th May: Men's SFs

Saturday 17th May: Women's final

Sunday 18th May: Men's final

