British star Cam Norrie is the reigning champion after stunning the competition to claim victory in October 2021. The 2020 edition of this tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Indian Wells Masters returns to its usual slot on the ATP and WTA calendars with fierce competitors around the world vying for glory in California.

Norrie sits 12th in the ATP rankings and while his form has been strong enough to maintain a high rank regardless of how successful his title defence is, he will be determined to hold on to his lofty position.

Newly-crowned world No.1 Daniil Medvedev will be permitted to continue playing in professional tennis, though he will do so without using the Russian flag.

If he reaches the quarter-finals stage, he will maintain his place on top of the world as Novak Djokovic will not feature in this tournament due to being unable to enter the country.

Fans around the world will be excited to see how both the men's and women's tournaments develop over the next couple of weeks, with qualifying to kick-start proceedings this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Indian Wells Masters 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Indian Wells Masters 2022?

The tournament starts on Thursday 10th March 2022 and runs until Sunday 20th March 2022.

Qualifying runs from Monday 7th March until Wednesday 9th March.

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Indian Wells Masters 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Qualifying: Tuesday 8th – Wednesday 9th March

First round: Thursday 10th – Friday 11th March

Second round: Saturday 12th – Sunday 13th March

Third round: Monday 14th – Tuesday 15th March

Last 16: Wednesday 16th March

Quarter-finals: Thursday 17th – Friday 18th March

Semi-finals: Saturday 19th March

Final: Sunday 20th March

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Qualifying: Monday 7th – Tuesday 8th March

First round: Wednesday 9th – Thursday 10th March

Second round: Friday 11th – Saturday 12th March

Third round: Sunday 13th – Monday 14th March

Last 16: Tuesday 15th March

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 16th – Thursday 17th March

Semi-finals: Friday 18th March

Final: Sunday 20th March

Where is the Indian Wells Masters 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA.

This event has been held in Indian Wells since 1987 and is a major stop on the ATP and WTA tours.

