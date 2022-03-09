Seeded stars are kept out of the first round but that doesn't mean there's a lack of quality talent in the Round of 128.

The Indian Wells Masters main draw has arrived with WTA stars in action as the first round starts on Wednesday.

Seasoned veteran Kaia Kanepi – who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open – is in action here, as well as Sofia Kenin, who has plunged down the WTA rankings.

The 23-year-old won the 2020 Australian Open and was a defeated finalist in the French Open that year. She peaked at No.4 in the world but has failed to shine since then and has dropped to No.130.

British fans will be keen to see Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Kate Boulter in action as they enter the main draw after qualifying for the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Indian Wells Masters 2022 order of play for today.

Indian Wells Masters 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Wednesday 9th March

Court 1

From 7pm

Kaia Kanepi (EST) v [WC] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Alison Riske (USA) v [Q] Caty McNally (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Not before 2am

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v [WC] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

[WC] Sofia Kenin (USA) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Court 2

From 7pm

Petra Martic (CRO) v Anna Bondar (HUN)

Anastasia Potapova v Misaki Doi (JPN)

Vera Zvonareva v Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Arantxa Rus (NED) v [WC] Katie Volynets (USA)

Madison Brengle (USA) v Ann Li (USA)

Court 3

From 11pm

Jil Teichmann (SUI) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Rebecca Peterson (SWE) v [Q] Harmony Tan (FRA)

Court 4

From 9:40pm

Clara Burel (FRA) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Ana Konjuh (CRO) v [Q] Harriet Dart (GBR)

Court 6

From 7pm

Ekaterina Alexandrova v [WC] Elvina Kalieva (USA)

[WC] Claire Liu (USA) v [Q] Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

