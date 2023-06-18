Daniil Medvedev is the big ticket name in Halle this year and will be determined to make progress this summer after failing to go beyond the fourth round of a slam since the Australian Open at the start of 2022.

The Halle Open is a fabled pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament for stars to rack up valuable time on grass before their trip to SW19.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner are also on the list of entrants, with each of them hoping to challenge deeper at Wimbledon this year.

Players tend to split between the Halle Open and the Queen's Club Championships, with reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz returning to Halle in a bid to defend his title.

Fans around the world will be excited to see the grass court season hit its peak in June and July with plenty of action to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Halle Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Halle Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 19th June 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 25th June 2023.

How to watch and live stream Halle Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Halle Open 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 17th – Sunday 18th June

Round of 32: Monday 19th – Tuesday 20th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 21st – Thursday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Friday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Saturday 24th June

Final: Sunday 25th June

Where is the Halle Open 2023 held?

The Halle Open is held at the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany.

Its show court can hold up to 12,300 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

