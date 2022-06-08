Continental stars flock to Germany for the tournament with the world's finest players usually split between Halle and Queen's Club ahead of the Grand Slam showpiece in SW17.

The Halle Open is a traditional pre-Wimbledon tournament featuring a host of big names aiming to build their form on grass ahead of the summer Grand Slam.

This year's Halle Open will see world No.2 Daniil Medvedev enter as the top seed, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime add to a strong field.

Medvedev and Rublev's participation at Halle could be the talk of the town with both players currently banned from participating at Wimbledon by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) due to their Russian nationality.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Halle Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Halle Open 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 13th June 2022.

The men's tournament will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 19th June 2022.

How to watch and live stream Halle Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Halle Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 13th – Tuesday 14th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 17th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 18th June

Final: Sunday 19th June

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Halle Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at OWL Arena in Halle, Germany.

It's the 29th edition of the competition with the 12,300-capacity arena playing host to a number of European superstars over the years as they prepare for Wimbledon.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.