Halle Open 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Tuesday 14th June)

The third Grand Slam of 2022 is approaching and players must adjust from clay courts to manicured lawns in time for their arrival at SW17.

The Halle Open is the continental tournament of choice for players keen to get grass under their feet ahead of Wimbledon.

Queen’s Club Championships and the Halle Open traditionally run simultaneously, offering a great platform to get to grips with the surface.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev – who won’t feature at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players – is in action at Halle, while No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope for a successful week.

Felix Auger-Aliassime continues his march towards the top of the game, while Hubert Hurkacz, Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut round off a competitive field.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Halle Open 2022 order of play for today.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Halle Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 14th June

OWL Arena

From 1pm

[4] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Marcos Giron (USA)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

[2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Not before 6:30pm

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v [SE] Oscar Otte (GER)

TennisPoint Court

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

[5] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [Q] Maxime Cressy (USA)

[8] Karen Khachanov v Aslan Karatsev

[7] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.