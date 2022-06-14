Halle Open 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Tuesday 14th June)
We round up the full Halle Open 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Tuesday 14th June.
The Halle Open is the continental tournament of choice for players keen to get grass under their feet ahead of Wimbledon.
The third Grand Slam of 2022 is approaching and players must adjust from clay courts to manicured lawns in time for their arrival at SW17.
Queen’s Club Championships and the Halle Open traditionally run simultaneously, offering a great platform to get to grips with the surface.
Top seed Daniil Medvedev – who won’t feature at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players – is in action at Halle, while No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope for a successful week.
Felix Auger-Aliassime continues his march towards the top of the game, while Hubert Hurkacz, Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut round off a competitive field.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Halle Open 2022 order of play for today.
Halle Open 2022 schedule
All UK time. Singles matches only.
Tuesday 14th June
OWL Arena
From 1pm
[4] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Marcos Giron (USA)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)
[2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Not before 6:30pm
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v [SE] Oscar Otte (GER)
TennisPoint Court
Sebastian Korda (USA) v Cristian Garin (CHI)
[5] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [Q] Maxime Cressy (USA)
[8] Karen Khachanov v Aslan Karatsev
[7] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
