What time is Emma Raducanu playing at the Australian Open?
Your complete guide to Emma Raducanu's next match in the Australian Open including match time, date and how to watch it live
Published:
Emma Raducanu heads into a fresh calendar year with her name on the map and a target on her back as the Australian Open 2022 begins.
The rising British superstar recorded a sensational triumph at the US Open last year but has found life on the tour tough since her heroics in New York.
Raducanu’s record has been shaky in recent months, but the new year presents a perfect opportunity for her to strike back and build on the form that led her to glory.
She will be itching to get going in Melbourne and will be determined to progress through the rounds with the talent she knows she possesses.
Fans across the globe will be keen to study her progress as a known talent going into the tournament as No.17 seed.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu’s next match including what time she is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.
What time is Emma Raducanu playing in the Australian Open?
Emma Raducanu plays her next match at the Australian Open 2022 at TBC (UK time) on Tuesday 18th January 2022 for UK fans.
That means an early start for big fans of the reigning US Open champion, or fans can catch up with all the highlights and on-demand replays at a more reasonable hour.
Emma Raducanu next match
First round
Tuesday 18th January 2022 – TBC UK time
Sloane Stephens v Emma Raducanu (17)
Stephens is a former US Open champion, making her a tricky competitor to draw in the very first round of a major. She will prove stern opposition to Raducanu.
How to watch Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open
You can tune in to watch all the Australian Open 2022 on discovery+ with a pass to all of the Eurosport coverage.
Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open than ever.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.