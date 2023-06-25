This is far more than just a warm-up for SW19, however: Eastbourne is a highlight on the WTA Tour with 500 points up for grabs, double the amount of the men's tournament also happening this week.

The Eastbourne International kicks off this week with some of the finest women's tennis players in the world descending on the south coast for the final tournament prior to Wimbledon.

Due to the points on offer, and the chance to grow confidence on lawn, the eight seeded players in the women's tournament are all part of the top 11 in the WTA Rankings.

Watch Eastbourne International 2023 on Amazon Prime with your 30-day free trial or via BBC Two and iPlayer

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has been a constant presence among the seeded positions at major tournaments, but she enters Eastbourne as No.1 seed given her status as World No.3.

Ranking points were not awarded at Wimbledon in 2022 due to a spat between the All England Club, who banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing, and the ATP and WTA Tours, making her position in the charts even more impressive. If she can repeat her feat, she would enter striking distance of the top two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Eastbourne International 2023 tennis tournament.

Read more: Live tennis on TV today | Best male tennis players of all time | Best female tennis players of all time | Best male tennis players in the world 2023 | Best female tennis players in the world 2023

When is the Eastbourne International 2023?

The tournament begins with qualifying rounds on Saturday 24th June 2023 and runs until the finals on Saturday 1st July 2023.

How to watch and live stream Eastbourne International 2023 in the UK

Eastbourne International will be aired live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and iPlayer throughout the tournament.

Matches from 1pm onwards will be shown on BBC Two and iPlayer in the first five days, before the semi-finals and finals, which will be shown from 1:15pm on the final weekend.

There will also be extra coverage on the Red Button from 12pm and 5:55pm during the first five days.

Alternatively, you can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Eastbourne International 2023 schedule

WTA 500 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 24th – Sunday 25th June

Round 1: Sunday 25th – Monday 26th June

Round 2: Monday 26th – Tuesday 27th June

Round 3: Wednesday 28th June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 29th June

Semi-finals: Friday 30th June

Final: Saturday 1st July

ATP 250 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 24th – Sunday 25th June

Round 1: Monday 26th – Tuesday 27th June

Round 2: Wednesday 28th June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 29th June

Semi-finals: Friday 30th June

Final: Saturday 1st July

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Eastbourne International 2023 held?

The Eastbourne International is held at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on the south coast of the UK.

This is the 48th edition of the women's grass court tournament, a pre-Wimbledon favourite for many players on the ATP Tour, while this is the 12th time the men have competed in this event.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.