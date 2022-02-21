The Serbian star has lost his stranglehold on the ATP World Rankings after missing out on the Australian Open over well-publicised visa issues.

Novak Djokovic returns to the ATP Tour as the Dubai Tennis Championships get under way this week in the United Arab Emirates.

He will be determined to return to the tour with a bang and enters the competition as the hot favourite to go all the way.

Andrey Rublev enters the Dubai Tennis Championships as the No.2 seed with Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov among the hottest contenders for the title.

British star Andy Murray is in Dubai and will hope to build on a terrific showing at the Sydney International, where he made the final of the ATP 250 event, in the build-up to the Australian Open.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 tournament.

When is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022?

The tournament started on Monday 21st February 2022 and runs until Saturday 26th February 2022.

How to watch and live stream Dubai Tennis Championships in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles

First round: Monday 21st-Tuesday 22nd February

Second round: Wednesday 23rd February

Quarter-finals: Thursday 24th February

Semi-finals: Friday 25th February

Final: Saturday 26th Final

Where is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It was upgraded from an ATP 25o event to a more prestigious ATP 500 event in 2001.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.