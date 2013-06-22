That aside, I can’t think of one valid reason to miss Wimbledon, from the possibility that Andy Murray could actually win it to the near inevitability that we’ll witness yet another classic between two of the four giants of the male game.

Elsewhere, there may be surprises involving Britain’s leading ladies, Laura Robson and Heather Watson, while extra amusement will be provided by me, dressed as a gamekeeper, net in hand, trawling the stands trying to capture the “comedian” who still trots out that ruddy line.

Wimbledon 2013: Daily from Mon 11.30am on BBC2, 1.45pm on BBC1,11am on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, 12 noon on 5 Live

On yer bike...

The Le Mans 24 Hours race is to the World Endurance Championship what the Monaco Grand Prix is to Formula One, and the comparisons don’t stop there. It always attracts a plethora of ex-F1 racers and it’s Britain’s Allan McNish, a two-time winner of this famous race and current Radio 5 Live F1 commentator, who has had a flying start to the season.

Spending an entire night on the M6 when I was caught in a snowstorm a couple of years ago doesn’t give me the right to talk with any authority about endurance racing, but I’m looking forward to admiring their staying power and not recognising any of the “celebs” taking part.

Le Mans 24 Hours race: Sat 8am, 1.45pm (race 2pm), 9.30pm Eurosport, 9pm Eurosport 2; Sun 8am Eurosport 2, 8.30am Eurosport

Relive that golden summer

Being an athletics fan and not seeing Mo Farah run is like being David Attenborough and never witnessing a gazelle in full, graceful motion. It is, quite simply, a thing of real beauty. Farah is just one of many of Team GB’s Olympic heroes hoping to capture for Great Britain and Northern Ireland the European Team Championships title in Gateshead. In fact, many of Europe’s London 2012 success stories are back. Come on Tim!

European Athletics Team Championships: Sat 2pm BBC1, Sun 2.30pm BBC2/Sun 2.30pm British Eurosport