Australian Open 2020 Day 7 schedule - Sunday's Order of Play
The first Sunday of the Australian Open is here, but who will be in action on Day 7?
Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman in the pick of the matches at the Australian Open on Day 7.
Roger Federer and Women's Number 1 seed Ash Barty are also in action during the fourth round.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 7.
Australian Open Day 7 schedule
Sunday 26th January
All UK time. Selected courts featuring singles matches. All times approximate
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00am
J. McEnroe/P. McEnroe v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)
Not before 1:00am
M. Sakkari (22) v P. Kvitova (7)
Not before 3:00am
D. Schwartzman (14) v N. Djokovic (2)
From 8:00am
A. Barty (1) v A. Riske (18)
M. Fucsovics v R. Federer (3)
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic
Not before 2:00am
M. Raonic (32) v M. Cilic
O. Jabeur v Q. Wang (27)
B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v J. Cabal/J. Munar
Melbourne Arena
From 00:00am
T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson (Legends)
Not before 1:30am
A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson/S. Querrey
Not before 3:30am
C. Gauff v S. Kenin (14)
Not before 5:00am
T. Sandgren v F. Fognini (12)