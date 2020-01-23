Australian Open 2020 Day 5 schedule - Friday's Order of Play
The Australian Open is heating up as the tournament enters Day 5 – when do the key superstars play tonight?
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will grace the same court at the Australian Open on Friday with a batch of terrific encounters at Rod Laver Arena.
Naomi Osaka faces Coco Gauff on the show court, with Women's World Number 1 Ash Barty also in action at the main arena.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 5.
Australian Open Day 5 schedule
Friday 24th January
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00am
A. Barty (1) v E. Rybakina (29)
Q. Wang (27) v S. Williams (8)
Y. Nishioka v N. Djokovic (2)
From 8:00am
N. Osaka (3) v C. Gauff
J. Millman v R. Federer (3)
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00am
D. Schwartzman (14) v D. Lajovic (24)
E. Alexandrova (25) v P. Kvitova (7)
M. Keys (10) v M. Sakkari (22)
From 8:00am
S. Tsitsipas (6) v M. Raonic (32)
S. Zhang v S. Kenin (14)
Melbourne Arena
From 00:00am
L. Hewitt/J. Thompson v J. Nam/M. Song
Not before 1:30am
O. Jabeur v C. Wozniacki
M. Cilic v R. Bautista Agut (9)
G. Pella (22) v F. Fognini (12)
1573 Arena
From 00:00am
D. Jakupovic/R. Olaru v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)
M. Fucsovics v T. Paul
Not before 4:00am
A. Riske (18) v J. Goerges
T. Sandgren v S. Querrey