Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP award
Patrick Mahomes has won the Super Bowl MVP award following his terrific fourth quarter display for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the Super Bowl MVP award following last-gasp heroics in an enthralling clash at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mahomes had failed to inspire in the early stages of the game with two interceptions putting a blotch on his record.
The 49ers put the first points on the board with a field goal before the Chiefs struck back with a touchdown thanks to a run from Mahomes.
However, the young superstar brought the X factor in the final quarter as his pair of touchdown passes swung the balance in the Chiefs' favour.
He was the favourite to claim the MVP award before kick-off and is tipped to be the NFL's next biggest thing for years to come.