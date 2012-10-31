The new reality show follows the format of Dutch show Sterren Springen (known internationally as Celebrity Splash!) which enjoyed huge success in Holland, ranking as the country's top entertainment show last season.

Tom Daley - who has returned to his schoolwork and diving schedule since his bronze medal-winning performance at the London Games - said: "2012 has been a wonderful year for me - an Olympic medal and double gold at the Junior World Champs! What better way to round it off than by becoming involved in this great new show; a dream come true for me - an entertainment show all about diving!

"I'll be helping the celebrities as they master a dangerous and exciting sport and I can't wait to get started."

But this isn't the first time Daley has taken on an advisory role for celebrities-turned-divers. Back in November 2011, he appeared on James Corden's sports panel show A League of Their Own to coach a nervous Jamie Redknapp and John Bishop as they learnt to dive from the 10m platform. Check out the video below...