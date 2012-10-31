Strictly Come Diving - Tom Daley to feature in ITV celebrity high-dive talent show
The Olympic medallist will help to coach a brave group of famous faces as they learn to dive, and compete in front of a live studio audience
Inspired, no doubt, by the overwhelming success of London 2012, ITV has commissioned a new celebrity diving series, featuring Team GB's Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley. The 18-year-old will take on an advisory role - alongside a team of professional coaches - as a group of plucky celebrities don their swimwear and learn to perform dives from the high board.
Under the working title Splash!, the weekly live ITV1 show will see the group of famous amateurs ascend to the diving platform to compete against one another in front of a packed Olympic-sized pool - and a panel of judges - before, (yes, you guessed it) the public get the chance to vote for their favourites. It remains to be seen whether any bold celebrities will opt to compete in a pair of Speedos...
The new reality show follows the format of Dutch show Sterren Springen (known internationally as Celebrity Splash!) which enjoyed huge success in Holland, ranking as the country's top entertainment show last season.
Tom Daley - who has returned to his schoolwork and diving schedule since his bronze medal-winning performance at the London Games - said: "2012 has been a wonderful year for me - an Olympic medal and double gold at the Junior World Champs! What better way to round it off than by becoming involved in this great new show; a dream come true for me - an entertainment show all about diving!
"I'll be helping the celebrities as they master a dangerous and exciting sport and I can't wait to get started."
But this isn't the first time Daley has taken on an advisory role for celebrities-turned-divers. Back in November 2011, he appeared on James Corden's sports panel show A League of Their Own to coach a nervous Jamie Redknapp and John Bishop as they learnt to dive from the 10m platform. Check out the video below...