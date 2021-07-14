What channel is St Helens v Castleford Tigers 2021 Challenge Cup final on? Kick off time, TV and live stream details

It all boils down to this: the 2021 Challenge Cup final between the mighty St Helens and the Castleford Tigers, gearing up to stage a huge upset on the big stage at Wembley Stadium.

Around 45,000 fans will file into Wembley for the showcase event less than a week after the Euro 2020 final and will be desperate to see their side lift silverware in the capital.

St Helens are one of the major players in Challenge Cup history, having triumphed 12 times in the competition, but they are desperate to end a drought this weekend.

They haven’t succeeded in bringing the trophy home since 2008, the third in a trilogy of consecutive wins. They were toppled 18-4 in 2019 by Leeds Rhinos, their only final appearance in 13 years.

Castleford Tigers are the opponents tasked with extending St Helens’ drought. They haven’t won the Challenge Cup since 1986 and face a tough ask to secure silverware here.

St Helens currently sit second in the Super League with 10 wins from 12, while Castleford linger in eighth. The last meeting between the pair at the end of June ended in a 24-0 blowout victory for St Helens.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Helens v Castleford Tigers on TV and online.

When is St Helens v Castleford Tigers on TV?

St Helens v Castleford Tigers will take place on Saturday 17th July 2021.

The Challenge Cup final was pushed back to October in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was played behind closed doors.

What time is kick-off?

St Helens v Castleford Tigers will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is St Helens v Castleford Tigers on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm.

Mark Chapman will present the coverage live from Wembley Stadium, providing build-up right the way up to the main event itself.

How to live stream St Helens v Castleford Tigers online

The Challenge Cup final is also available to stream live via BBC iPlayer.

You can live stream on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

St Helens v Castleford Tigers odds

