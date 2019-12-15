There are several awards up for grabs but the top prize is decided by a public vote, and the nominees this year represent the best of British from the fields of cricket, rugby, football, motorsports and athletics.

Here are all the details on how to vote for one of the biggest awards in sport.

How can I vote for Sports Personality of the year 2019?

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on 15th December at 7pm.

The public can then vote either online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

To vote online you can visit this page on the BBC website. You need to have an active BBC account and be signed in to vote, and you can only vote during the window announced in the live show on BBC One.

To vote by phone, follow the instructions on screen on the live show.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick - there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

Who is on the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2019 on TV?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place from 7pm on Sunday 15th December 2019 on BBC One.