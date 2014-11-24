WHAT MAX SAYS

“The person that sticks out in my mind this year is Adam Gemili. He’s the athletics guy to watch at the moment: two silvers at the Commonwealths, two golds at the Europeans. And he’s 21, the same age as me!

Did you really think you could top London 2012?

“You hear a lot about athletes saying it was hard to come back after London 2012, but there was no massive low for me. I was so caught up in the buzz, and that motivated me to get straight back into the gym. Rio is not that far away now, and it will come round so quickly!”

"The moment that stands out for me has to be my World silver medal: coming that close to the world’s best gymnast Kohei Uchimura was an unbelievable feeling. He's my idol, I've been watching him on YouTube for years, and I have to just keep pushing to close the gap."

