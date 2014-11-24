WHAT KELLY SAYS

"You can’t not be a golf fan if you’re from Northern Ireland. I can’t imagine the pressure Rory McIlroy’s under, but he still went out and performed. I’m from the next town along; he’s from Hollywood and I’m from Bangor. I’ve never met him, so it’s going to be great craic.

"My guide Charlotte Evans will be coming up on stage with me; she’s not being left out. We won gold together, we do drugs tests together, we get down the slope together. Not to sound like Liam Neeson, but her ‘very particular set of skills’ makes us what we are!

"I’d never seen the words 'legacy' and 'inspiration' in action until I came home from Sochi. After the reaction we had, those words now mean something."

