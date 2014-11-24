WHAT CHARLOTTE SAYS

"It’s crazy to be against someone like Lewis Hamilton! Racing gets so much publicity, so for us to be recognised for what I’ve achieved is fantastic. To be up against those sorts of people is a huge honour. I actually can’t believe it.

"I’d like to bring my horse Valegro up on stage with me if I can! He deserves the success more than me. He’s not just my horse; he’s my friend and partner. It’s only through building that partnership up over many years that we’ve reached where we are."

More like this

Advertisement

Read the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2014 shortlist in full