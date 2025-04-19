Kyren Wilson and Judd Trump are favourites to go all the way, but anything can – and probably will – happen before the dividing wall rises and the final players are left battling for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the World Snooker Championship 2025 final.

Read more: World Snooker Championship TV coverage | World Snooker Championship prize money | World Snooker Championship order of play | Best snooker players in the world 2025 | Best snooker players of all time

When is the World Snooker Championship 2025 final?

The World Snooker Championship 2025 final begins on Sunday 4th May 2025.

It culminates with the final sessions on Monday 5th May 2025.

What time is the World Snooker Championship 2025 final?

The World Snooker Championship 2025 final begins from 1pm UK time at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The four sessions will take place at 1pm and 7pm on each day.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2025 final

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship final will be extensively shown on BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+.

BBC will show every moment of the final. We'll update this page with full details of their final coverage once confirmed.

TNT Sports 3 will also show comprehensive coverage of the tournament following the merger with Eurosport.

All broadcasts on TNT Sports will also be shown live with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass which costs £30.99 and offers all live sport on TNT Sports, including Premier League and European football, cycling, UFC, motorsport and rugby union and more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.