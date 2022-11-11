The top 16 players in the world begin their campaigns in separate matches in York this Saturday.

The UK Championship snooker tournament begins with a bumper round of excellent match-ups this weekend.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the big draw and will face X in the first round of action, while Neil Robertson faces X in another enticing encounter.

Fans across the world will be tuning in to soak up the drama in the biggest snooker tournament of the season so far.

O'Sullivan has been in fine form coming into this tournament, while Ryan Day has made waves in recent weeks following his British Open triumph in October.

RadioTimes.com brings you the UK Championship 2022 order of play for today.

UK Championship 2022 schedule: Order of play today

All UK time.

Saturday 12th November

Round 1

1pm

Zhao Xintong v qualifier

Mark Allen v qualifier

7pm

Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Ryan Day v qualifier

Sunday 13th November

1pm

Neil Robertson v qualifier

Luca Brecel v qualifier

7pm

John Higgins v qualifier

Barry Hawkins v qualifier

Monday 14th November

1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier

Yan Bingtao v qualifier

7pm

Mark Williams v qualifier

Stuart Bingham v qualifier

Tuesday 15th November

1pm

Judd Trump v qualifier

Jack Lisowski v qualifier

7pm

Mark Selby v qualifier

Shaun Murphy v qualifier

Wednesday 16th November

Last 16

1pm

Last 16 x2

7pm

Last 16 x2

Thursday 17th November

1pm

Last 16 x2

7pm

Last 16 x2

Friday 18th November

Quarter-finals

1pm

Quarter-finals x2

7pm

Quarter-finals x2

Saturday 19th November

Semi-finals

1pm

Semi-final 1

7pm

Semi-final 2

Sunday 20th November

Final

1pm

Final (eight frames)

7pm

Final (Up to 11 frames)

