UK Championship 2022 snooker schedule: Order of play today (Saturday 12th November)
Check out the full UK Championship 2022 snooker schedule and order of play – your guide to how to watch on TV today.
The UK Championship snooker tournament begins with a bumper round of excellent match-ups this weekend.
The top 16 players in the world begin their campaigns in separate matches in York this Saturday.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is the big draw and will face X in the first round of action, while Neil Robertson faces X in another enticing encounter.
Fans across the world will be tuning in to soak up the drama in the biggest snooker tournament of the season so far.
O'Sullivan has been in fine form coming into this tournament, while Ryan Day has made waves in recent weeks following his British Open triumph in October.
RadioTimes.com brings you the UK Championship 2022 order of play for today.
UK Championship 2022 schedule: Order of play today
All UK time.
Saturday 12th November
Round 1
1pm
Zhao Xintong v qualifier
Mark Allen v qualifier
7pm
Kyren Wilson v qualifier
Ryan Day v qualifier
Sunday 13th November
1pm
Neil Robertson v qualifier
Luca Brecel v qualifier
7pm
John Higgins v qualifier
Barry Hawkins v qualifier
Monday 14th November
1pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan v qualifier
Yan Bingtao v qualifier
7pm
Mark Williams v qualifier
Stuart Bingham v qualifier
Tuesday 15th November
1pm
Judd Trump v qualifier
Jack Lisowski v qualifier
7pm
Mark Selby v qualifier
Shaun Murphy v qualifier
Wednesday 16th November
Last 16
1pm
Last 16 x2
7pm
Last 16 x2
Thursday 17th November
1pm
Last 16 x2
7pm
Last 16 x2
Friday 18th November
Quarter-finals
1pm
Quarter-finals x2
7pm
Quarter-finals x2
Saturday 19th November
Semi-finals
1pm
Semi-final 1
7pm
Semi-final 2
Sunday 20th November
Final
1pm
Final (eight frames)
7pm
Final (Up to 11 frames)
