Nobody clinched the maximum 167 during its first outing, but a $1 million cash bonus may tempt one or two players into going for broke.

The top 10 players in world snooker, plus two wildcard entrants, have been invited to feature in the competition.

World No. 1 Judd Trump, reigning world champion Kyren Wilson and snooker icon Ronnie O'Sullivan are all confirmed to take part in the event in Riyadh.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024.

When is the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024?

The Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 starts on Wednesday 18th December 2024 and runs until Friday 20th December 2024.

TV coverage starts at 2pm, into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024 will be live on DAZN throughout the course of the week.

Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

If you sign up to watch the event on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

