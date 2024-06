We have explained the intricacies of the format below as part of the match schedule.

Reigning champion Mark Selby is not part of the line-up, with Mark Allen and Judd Trump also among those not taking part.

However, Ronnie O'Sullivan is scheduled to play, as well as newly-crowned world champion Kyren Wilson.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Championship League 2024.

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

When is Championship League 2024?

The Championship League 2024 has been reshuffled for 2024. It begins on Monday 10th June and runs until Wednesday 3rd July.

Championship League 2024 on TV

Coverage of the Championship League will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.

The action will be shown from 12pm each day.

You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.

Championship League 2024 schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Stage 1

Thirty-two groups of four players. Two groups played each day. Group winners proceed to Stage 2.

Monday 10th June

Group 11

Ryan Day v Liam Davies

Marco Fu v Hammad Miah

Marco Fu v Liam Davies

Ryan Day v Hammad Miah

Hammad Miah v Liam Davies

Ryan Day v Marco Fu

Group 21

Neil Robertson v Zack Richardson

Jamie Clarke v Cheung Ka Wai

Jamie Clarke v Zack Richardson

Neil Robertson v Cheung Ka Wai

Cheung Ka Wai v Zack Richardson

Neil Robertson v Jamie Clarke

Tuesday 11th June

Group 4

Mark Williams v Connor Benzey

David Grace v Bai Yulu

David Grace v Connor Benzey

Mark Williams v Bai Yulu

Bai Yulu v Connor Benzey

Mark Williams v David Grace

Group 17

Chris Wakelin v Andres Petrov

Ian Burns v Liam Pullen

Ian Burns v Andres Petrov

Chris Wakelin v Liam Pullen

Liam Pullen v Andres Petrov

Chris Wakelin v Ian Burns

Wednesday 12th June

Group 31

Elliot Slessor v Simon Blackwell

Ashley Carty v Mostafa Dorgham

Ashley Carty v Simon Blackwell

Elliot Slessor v Mostafa Dorgham

Mostafa Dorgham v Simon Blackwell

Elliot Slessor v Ashley Carty

Group 25

Robbie Williams v Farakh Ajaib

Matthew Stevens v Haydon Pinhey

Matthew Stevens v Farakh Ajaib

Robbie Williams v Haydon Pinhey

Haydon Pinhey v Farakh Ajaib

Robbie Williams v Matthew Stevens

Thursday 13th June

Group 22

Joe O'Connor v Craig Steadman

Aaron Hill v Oliver Lines

Aaron Hill v Craig Steadman

Joe O'Connor v Oliver Lines

Oliver Lines v Craig Steadman

Joe O'Connor v Aaron Hill

Group 23

Stephen Maguire v Ryan Davies

Michael White v Dean Young

Michael White v Ryan Davies

Stephen Maguire v Dean Young

Dean Young v Ryan Davies

Stephen Maguire v Michael White

Friday 14th June

Group 32

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Mark Joyce

Daniel Wells v Julien Leclercq

Daniel Wells v Mark Joyce

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Julien Leclercq

Julien Leclercq v Mark Joyce

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Daniel Wells

Group 10

Robert Milkins v Iulian Boiko

Jackson Page v Andrew Higginson

Jackson Page v Iulian Boiko

Robert Milkins v Andrew Higginson

Andrew Higginson v Iulian Boiko

Robert Milkins v Jackson Page

Saturday 15th June

Group 29

Dominic Dale v Dylan Emery

Ben Woollaston v Stan Moody

Ben Woollaston v Dylan Emery

Dominic Dale v Stan Moody

Stan Moody v Dylan Emery

Dominic Dale v Ben Woollaston

Group 30

Jamie Jones v Chris Totten

Liu Hongyu v Ishpreet Singh Chadha

Liu Hongyu v Chris Totten

Jamie Jones v Ishpreet Singh Chadha

Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Chris Totten

Jamie Jones v Liu Hongyu

Monday 17th June

Group 7

Tom Ford v Barry Pinches

Sanderson Lam v Robbie McGuigan

Sanderson Lam v Barry Pinches

Tom Ford v Robbie McGuigan

Robbie McGuigan v Barry Pinches

Tom Ford v Sanderson Lam

Group 8

Jak Jones v Antoni Kowalski

Jordan Brown v Bulcsú Révész

Jordan Brown v Antoni Kowalski

Jak Jones v Bulcsú Révész

Bulcsú Révész v Antoni Kowalski

Jak Jones v Jordan Brown

Tuesday 18th June

Group 24

Ricky Walden v Umut Dikme

Martin O'Donnell v Rory Thor

Martin O'Donnell v Umut Dikme

Ricky Walden v Rory Thor

Rory Thor v Umut Dikme

Ricky Walden v Martin O'Donnell

Group 28

Wu Yize v Joshua Cooper

Ross Muir v Allan Taylor

Ross Muir v Joshua Cooper

Wu Yize v Allan Taylor

Allan Taylor v Joshua Cooper

Wu Yize v Ross Muir

Wednesday 19th June

Group 26

Matthew Selt v Florian Nüßle

Graeme Dott v Alexander Ursenbacher

Graeme Dott v Florian Nüßle

Matthew Selt v Alexander Ursenbacher

Alexander Ursenbacher v Florian Nüßle

Matthew Selt v Graeme Dott

Group 27

Yuan Sijun v Paul Deaville

David Lilley v Liam Graham

David Lilley v Paul Deaville

Yuan Sijun v Liam Graham

Liam Graham v Paul Deaville

Yuan Sijun v David Lilley

Thursday 20th June

Group 1

Kyren Wilson v Daniel Womersley

Scott Donaldson v Baipat Siripaporn

Scott Donaldson v Daniel Womersley

Kyren Wilson v Baipat Siripaporn

Baipat Siripaporn v Daniel Womersley

Kyren Wilson v Scott Donaldson

Group 14

Hossein Vafaei v Josh Mulholland

Louis Heathcote v Manasawin Phetmalaikul

Louis Heathcote v Josh Mulholland

Hossein Vafaei v Manasawin Phetmalaikul

Manasawin Phetmalaikul v Josh Mulholland

Hossein Vafaei v Louis Heathcote

Friday 21st June

Group 13

Si Jiahui v Daegyu Lee

Jimmy Robertson v Zak Surety

Jimmy Robertson v Daegyu Lee

Si Jiahui v Zak Surety

Zak Surety v Daegyu Lee

Si Jiahui v Jimmy Robertson

Group 18

Stuart Bingham v Hamim Hussain

Anthony Hamilton v Ahmed Aly Elsayed

Anthony Hamilton v Hamim Hussain

Stuart Bingham v Ahmed Aly Elsayed

Ahmed Aly Elsayed v Hamim Hussain

Stuart Bingham v Anthony Hamilton

Saturday 22nd June

Group 19

Noppon Saengkham v Alfie Davies

Long Zehuang v Lei Peifan

Long Zehuang v Alfie Davies

Noppon Saengkham v Lei Peifan

Lei Peifan v Alfie Davies

Noppon Saengkham v Long Zehuang

Group 20

Pang Junxu v Gerard Greene

Stuart Carrington v Gong Chenzhi

Stuart Carrington v Gerard Greene

Pang Junxu v Gong Chenzhi

Gong Chenzhi v Gerard Greene

Pang Junxu v Stuart Carrington

Monday 24th June

Group 6

Gary Wilson v Huang Jiahao

Joe Perry v Michael Holt

Joe Perry v Huang Jiahao

Gary Wilson v Michael Holt

Michael Holt v Huang Jiahao

Gary Wilson v Joe Perry

Group 9

John Higgins v Artemijs Žižins

Ma Hailong v Ben Mertens

Ma Hailong v Artemijs Žižins

John Higgins v Ben Mertens

Ben Mertens v Artemijs Žižins

John Higgins v Ma Hailong

Tuesday 25th June

Group 2

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Kayden Brierley

He Guoqiang v Mitchell Mann

He Guoqiang v Kayden Brierley

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mitchell Mann

Mitchell Mann v Kayden Brierley

Ronnie O'Sullivan v He Guoqiang

Group 12

Jack Lisowski v Anton Kazakov

Mark Davis v Jiang Jun

Mark Davis v Anton Kazakov

Jack Lisowski v Jiang Jun

Jiang Jun v Anton Kazakov

Jack Lisowski v Mark Davis

Wednesday 26th June

Group 5

Ali Carter v Joshua Thomond

Xing Zihao v Kreishh Gurbaxani

Xing Zihao v Joshua Thomond

Ali Carter v Kreishh Gurbaxani

Kreishh Gurbaxani v Joshua Thomond

Ali Carter v Xing Zihao

Group 16

Zhou Yuelong v Mink Nutcharut

Fan Zhengyi v Alfie Burden

Fan Zhengyi v Mink Nutcharut

Zhou Yuelong v Alfie Burden

Alfie Burden v Mink Nutcharut

Zhou Yuelong v Fan Zhengyi

Thursday 27th June

Group 3

Shaun Murphy v Steven Hallworth

Tian Pengfei v Reanne Evans

Tian Pengfei v Steven Hallworth

Shaun Murphy v Reanne Evans

Reanne Evans v Steven Hallworth

Shaun Murphy v Tian Pengfei

Group 15

David Gilbert v Duane Jones

Xu Si v Andrew Pagett

Xu Si v Duane Jones

David Gilbert v Andrew Pagett

Andrew Pagett v Duane Jones

David Gilbert v Xu Si

Stage 2

Eight groups of four players, consisting of the 32 Stage 1 group winners. Two groups played each day.

Friday 28th June

TBC v TBC

Stage 3

Two groups of four players, consisting of the eight Stage 2 group winners.

3rd July

TBC v TBC

Final

Two Stage 3 group winners play each other in the grand final.

3rd July

TBC v TBC

Championship League 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Championship League 2024. Here's the full rundown:

Stage 1

Winner: £3,000

Runner-up: £2,000

Third place: £1,000

Stage 2

Winner: £4,000

Runner-up: £3,000

Third place: £2,000

Third place: £1,000

Stage 3

Winner: £6,000

Runner-up: £4,000

Third place: £2,000

Third place: £1,000

The Final

Winner: £20,000

Runner-up: £10,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.