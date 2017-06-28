Sky Sports revamp to get rid of numbered channels and cut prices
The broadcaster will launch themed channels based on individual sports like football, golf and cricket
Sky Sports has announced plans to ditch its numbered channels and offer a cheaper viewing package.
In a major shake-up, the satellite broadcaster will replace its numbers with themes based on specific sports, led by football, golf and cricket. Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will cease to exist.
A new, cheaper package will also be introduced in a bid to combat falling viewer numbers, reports the Guardian, with the price of Sky Sports' budget offering more than halving from £49.50 to £18 – although more comprehensive bundles will not be so affordable. Early season ratings for live Premier League matches on Sky Sports last year were down by a fifth.
The new channel formats will resemble Sky’s existing Formula One channel. Football will have two dedicated channels, while golf and cricket will each get their own home. A new channel, Sky Sports Arena, will host a range of other content including rugby and tennis.