Who will win?

New Zealand. Being at home and at Eden Park with a track record of not losing 40 test matches, they have a huge advantage. There is a lot of pressure for them to win and it's almost their last chance to win a rugby World Cup. They have showed during the Tri-Nations that they are in a different class to the other teams.

Dark horses?

More like this

Samoa or Fiji - Samoa beat Australia this year and in 2007 Fiji almost beat South Africa in the quarter-finals. Most players play in New Zealand rugby league and have lots of family and support there, which gives them huge confidence and pride.

Mr Indestructible

The whole Samoan rugby team!

Home nation to back?

England - unfortunately! I have to back England because when it comes to RWC they always seem to deliver.

World Cup memory?

Fifteen minutes to go in the World Cup final 1991. Australia v England. I had four English players in front of me and if the ball was given out, they would have scored and won the World Cup. So I came in off my wing and luckily for me, Winterbottom had the ball, which allowed me to put pressure on him and knock the ball down. It was a turning point of the game and the difference between winning and losing the RWC for Australia.

Advertisement

Don't miss a match: get your free Rugby World Cup wall chart and complete TV guide in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now