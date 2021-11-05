What channel is Wales v South Africa Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Wales may be the reigning Six Nations champions but this year has not been straightforward for Wayne Pivac’s men since their triumph.

They have won just one of their last four matches, against Canada, after drawing with Argentina and losing to them in the space of a week in the summer.

New Zealand dished out some heavy punishment in Cardiff last weekend as Wales were thrashed 54-16.

The bad news just keeps piling up for Wales who will now be without Alun Wyn Jones for a “number of months” after sustaining a shoulder injury in that defeat last weekend.

The talismanic captain is now expected to miss the 2022 Six Nations and his absence puts Wales under the cosh ahead of their showdown with world champions South Africa this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v South Africa on TV and online.

When is Wales v South Africa on TV?

Wales v South Africa will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v South Africa will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Tonga.

What TV channel is Wales v South Africa on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:45pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v South Africa team news

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonathan Davies, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Liam Williams.

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Herschel Jantjies; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (capt), Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

