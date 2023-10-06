Warren Gatland isn’t underestimating Georgia with the side he’s named, particularly as memories of Wales losing to Georgia in last year's Autumn internationals will still haunt plenty of Welsh fans.

Jac Morgan gets a well-deserved rest, with Dewi Lake taking the reins as captain. But the likes of Taulupe Faletau, Will Rowlands, and George North starting highlights the strength of his Welsh side.

Georgia, having bruised up a Fijian side that almost beat Wales and beat Australia, will be confident going into this clash and hoping that the Welsh don’t take them as seriously as they should.

It’s been less than a year since the Georgians beat them 13-12 in Cardiff, the Welsh then being coached by Wayne Pivac, and they’ll be looking to repeat that feat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Georgia on TV and online.

When is Wales v Georgia?

Wales v Georgia will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de le Beaujoire, Nantes.

What time is Wales v Georgia kick-off?

Wales v Georgia will kick off at 2pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Wales v Georgia on?

Wales v Georgia will be shown live on ITV1 from 1:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Georgia online

Wales v Georgia will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Georgia key player to watch

Gareth Anscombe (Wales)

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe entered the fray against Australia in lieu of Dan Biggar and, with qualification potentially on the line, steered his side to 40-6 victory.

Biggar is expected to return to the line-up for Wales’ quarter-final match, but there’s every chance he doesn’t or that his injury is aggravated.

Anscombe, at once Wales’ starting ten before injuries took their toll, could begin to reclaim that spot especially as Dan Biggar approaches retirement.

Wales squad – team news

TBA

Georgia squad – team news

TBA

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.