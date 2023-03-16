All eyes will turn to Paris and Dublin as France and Ireland joust for the title, but it is the Irish who are in firm control of their own destiny here.

The Six Nations all comes down to this weekend with a stacked Super Saturday ready to entertain us all.

Andy Farrell's men are undefeated in the competition so far, and can wrap up the tournament – and the Grand Slam – with a victory regardless of results elsewhere.

Scotland and Italy take to the field in the first match of the weekend with little consequence to the top of the table.

France face Wales knowing anything less than a victory ends their hopes of snatching the title, while Ireland clash with beleaguered England in a bid to secure the trophy on their own terms.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Six Nations 2023 permutations ahead of this critical weekend.

Six Nations 2023 permutations

How can Ireland win the Six Nations?

A victory for Ireland would secure the Six Nations title – and the Grand Slam – for them, regardless of other results on Super Saturday.

They do not require a bonus point if they simply win the match. Victory without a bonus point would take them to an unassailable 23 points.

If Ireland beat England with or without a bonus point, Ireland win the Six Nations and the Grand Slam.

If Ireland lose to England with a bonus point, Ireland win the Six Nations if France fail to beat Wales with a bonus point and 20-point swing in the PD column.

If Ireland lose to England without a bonus point, Ireland win the Six Nations if France fail to beat Wales A) with a bonus point B) without a bonus point and 20-PD swing.

Alternatively, Ireland will automatically win the Six Nations before kicking off this weekend if France fail to beat Wales.

How can France win the Six Nations?

France's job this weekend is very, very simple: win. If they beat Wales with a bonus point, they would go one point clear of Ireland in the table. If they win without a bonus point, they draw level with Ireland.

If France win with a bonus point, they can win the Six Nations if Ireland lose to England without a bonus point, or if Ireland lose to England with a bonus point but inferior points difference to France.

If France win without a bonus point, their only hope is for Ireland to lose without a bonus point and for a 20-point swing in the PD column.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Six Nations 2023 on TV this weekend

Round 5

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm) BBC One / S4C

France v Wales (2:45pm) ITV1 / S4C

Ireland v England (5pm) ITV1

Six Nations 2023 results

Round 1

Saturday 4th February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Sunday 5th February

Italy 24-29 France

Round 2

Saturday 11th February

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

Sunday 12th February

England 31-14 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 25th February

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Wales 10-20 England

Sunday 26th February

France 32-21 Scotland

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Italy 17-29 Wales

England 10-53 France

Sunday 12th March

Scotland 7-22 Ireland

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.